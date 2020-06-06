How to Track Your Success When Blogging for Small Newspapers

When you are blogging as a small newspaper, one of the areas you need to focus on is who is reading your content, when they are doing it, and the reasons why they are reading it.

Knowing this helps you to plan your future content and also gives you pointers as to what you need to do differently.

Some of the tried-and-true ways of tracking success when blogging for small newspapers include:

Monitoring Traffic

Check overall blog visits, how many people are visiting at certain times, the kind of content they are reading, and which regions they are visiting from.

You should also check to see if your content is being read to the end. There are a number of tools that can be used to measure traffic, including Google Analytics.

Looking at Search-Engine Results Page Ratings

This is to know where you are placed when people search for you or your content.

It is one of the clearest indicators when tracking your blog search success and reveals what people see when they search for your business – or what combination of words is most likely to highlight your website on various search engines.

Considering Pages per Visit

This is where internal linking comes in, by allowing you to find out how many other products readers check out while they are visiting your site.

The more sites they visit, the more likely it is that they are interested in what you have on your website. To attract more pages per visit, you should have regularly updated content so that they have something to look at.

Noting How Long They Stay on Your Website

Remember, it’s about more than just attracting readers to your page. You should also factor in how long they are staying, and if they are reading your content to the end.