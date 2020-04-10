Blogging as a Small Newspaper to Boost Your SEO

Dropping circulation rates and the fact that more people would rather get their news from social media and apps have made things look grim in the world of newspaper producers. However, it is not all bad news for bloggers. They can fill in the gap by producing content that can be consumed by people who are looking for quick news. This is a perfect way to improve your Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

Here are some of the ways to go about it.

Mention Names

The reason why newspapers always appeal to a large audience is because they personalise stories and mention the names of the people involved. Mention the names of customers or people in the community you are writing from. They will not only feel thrilled for being recognised in a blog, but they are also likely to share the link after reading it. It increases the chances of your content going viral and getting more people subscribing with hopes that they will also be featured in your blog.

Give Local Events Coverage

When doing a blog for business and you are looking for content, you should consider covering local events. There is always something unique happening around you. It can be a fundraising being held in your community, or a group of young people doing something good for the community. Whichever the case, there is always something interesting happening that you can use to boost your SEO. When people are searching for content of what is going on in your local community, they will find your own content, and this easily makes you more visible.

Have a Global Perspective

The reason why newspapers always have an international section is so that nobody feels left behind. You should do the same with your blog. As much as you are doing local content, you should also try and give a global perspective to tap into people who are outside your region.